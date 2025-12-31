Defending champions Ivory Coast managed to beat Gabon 3-2 in a tense comeback after being behind 0-2.
Gabon started the score in the 11th minute with a goal by Guelor Kanga, and Denis Bouanga made it 0-2 in the 21st minute.
Jean-Philippe Krasso brought the Elephants back in the game in the 44th minute, before Evann Guessand equalised in the 84th minute.
TSG Hoffenheim's midfielder Bazoumana Toure scored the Elephants' winner in the stoppage time, securing the top spot of Group F for Ivory Coast.
Although Ivory Coast have seven points, similar to Cameroon, they secured the top spot due to a better goal difference.
Cameroon overcome Mozambique
The Indomitable Lions, on the other hand, beat Mozambique 2-1, securing the second place in Group F.
Mozambique scored the first goal by Geny Catamo, before Nene equalised for the Indomitable Lions with an own goal in the 28th minute.
Christian Kofane scored Cameroon's winner in the 55th minute.
Algeria complete perfect group stage run
The Desert Warriors have completed a perfect group stage run, defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to win all nine points.
Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza scored Algeria's goals, while Emilio Nsue scored Equatorial Guinea's only goal.
The win wasn't going to change Algeria's round of 16 clash, as they are still set to face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which so far have put a good run at the AFCON.