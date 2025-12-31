SPORT
2 min read
AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast's stoppage-time winner gives it Group F's top spot as group stage concludes
Cameroon beat Mozambique 2-1 but fail to secure Group F's top spot; Algeria defeat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to complete a perfect group stage run.
AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast's stoppage-time winner gives it Group F's top spot as group stage concludes
Although Ivory Coast have seven points, similar to Cameroon, they secured the top spot due to a better goal difference. / AP
December 31, 2025

Defending champions Ivory Coast managed to beat Gabon 3-2 in a tense comeback after being behind 0-2.

Gabon started the score in the 11th minute with a goal by Guelor Kanga, and Denis Bouanga made it 0-2 in the 21st minute.

Jean-Philippe Krasso brought the Elephants back in the game in the 44th minute, before Evann Guessand equalised in the 84th minute.

TSG Hoffenheim's midfielder Bazoumana Toure scored the Elephants' winner in the stoppage time, securing the top spot of Group F for Ivory Coast.

Although Ivory Coast have seven points, similar to Cameroon, they secured the top spot due to a better goal difference.

RelatedTRT World - Nigeria complete perfect group stage run at AFCON as Senegal, DRC advance to round of 16

Cameroon overcome Mozambique

The Indomitable Lions, on the other hand, beat Mozambique 2-1, securing the second place in Group F.

RECOMMENDED

Mozambique scored the first goal by Geny Catamo, before Nene equalised for the Indomitable Lions with an own goal in the 28th minute.

Christian Kofane scored Cameroon's winner in the 55th minute.

RelatedTRT World - AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco secure knockout-stage place with a win over Zambia as Hakimi returns

Algeria complete perfect group stage run

The Desert Warriors have completed a perfect group stage run, defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to win all nine points.

Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza scored Algeria's goals, while Emilio Nsue scored Equatorial Guinea's only goal.

The win wasn't going to change Algeria's round of 16 clash, as they are still set to face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which so far have put a good run at the AFCON.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry