Defending champions Ivory Coast managed to beat Gabon 3-2 in a tense comeback after being behind 0-2.

Gabon started the score in the 11th minute with a goal by Guelor Kanga, and Denis Bouanga made it 0-2 in the 21st minute.

Jean-Philippe Krasso brought the Elephants back in the game in the 44th minute, before Evann Guessand equalised in the 84th minute.

TSG Hoffenheim's midfielder Bazoumana Toure scored the Elephants' winner in the stoppage time, securing the top spot of Group F for Ivory Coast.

Although Ivory Coast have seven points, similar to Cameroon, they secured the top spot due to a better goal difference.

Cameroon overcome Mozambique

The Indomitable Lions, on the other hand, beat Mozambique 2-1, securing the second place in Group F.