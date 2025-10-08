Denmark will ban social media for children under 15, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced, accusing digital platforms of “stealing our children’s childhood.”

Speaking at the opening of parliament, Frederiksen warned on Tuesday that society had “unleashed a monster,” as anxiety, depression, and attention problems surge among young people.

“Never before have so many children and young people suffered from anxiety and depression,” she said.

Frederiksen added screens expose children to content “no child or young person should see” and hinder their ability to read and focus.

The proposed law would block access to several major platforms, though parents could grant permission from age 13.

The government hopes to implement the ban as early as next year.

Digitalisation Minister Caroline Stage called the plan a “breakthrough,” admitting Denmark had been “too naive” in leaving children to tech companies.

“We must move from digital captivity to community,” she said.

Frederiksen cited data showing 60 percent of Danish boys aged 11 to 19 rarely meet friends in person, while 94 percent of seventh-graders have social media profiles.