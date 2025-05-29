US
US flag hoisted over ambassador's residence in Damascus after more than 12 years
In mid-May, Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al Sharaa in Riyadh and his administration eased the decades-long US sanctions against the country.
The US flag was raised outside the long-closed ambassador's residence in Damascus. / AFP
May 29, 2025

The US envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, has raised the American flag over the ambassador's residence in Damascus for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, a year after conflict broke out.

After months of relatively little engagement with Syria's new administration, the US has rapidly built ties in recent weeks. The US has not formally resumed embassy operations in the country, but Barrack’s visit marks an important milestone.

Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, was named as Syria's US envoy on May 23 and is on his first official visit to the country.

The US closed its embassy in Damascus in February 2012, nearly a year after protests against then-Syrian leader Bashar al Assad devolved into a violent conflict that went on to ravage Syria for more than a decade.

Then-ambassador Robert Ford was pulled out of Syria shortly before the embassy closed. Subsequent US envoys for Syria operated from abroad and did not visit Damascus.

During Syria's 14-year war, hundreds of thousands of people were killed, millions were displaced both internally and outside the country.

Historic meeting after 25 years

US President Donald Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al Sharaa in Riyadh in mid-May and his administration eased US sanctions on the country last Friday that were imposed during the Assad family's decades-long rule.

Trump announced his officials took action upon requests from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump met last month with al Sharaa in Riyadh during his trip to the kingdom.

The historic sit-down marked the first meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years. Former President Bill Clinton met with Hafez al Assad in Geneva in 2000.

