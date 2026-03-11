French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out lifting sanctions against Russia due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"The current situation does not justify lifting the sanctions on Russia. Our focus on Ukraine, supporting the country, and maintaining clarity on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged, and we will continue these efforts," Macron said following a videoconference with G7 leaders on Wednesday.
Stressing the need for presence in the eastern Mediterranean, free passage through the Red Sea and a coordinated effort to escort ships through the strait, Macron noted that conditions are not yet met and the Strait of Hormuz has become a "theatre of war."
He underscored that the G7 will take measures to encourage maximum production among all producers and engage with several countries to prevent any export restrictions.
"At the national level, the government is conducting checks to ensure that no one takes advantage of the situation to raise prices too quickly or excessively," Macron reaffirmed.
Ahead of the meeting, Macron also urged coordinated efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in all straits amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"I think it's important we coordinate to make sure that freedom of navigation is clearly restored in all the straits as soon as possible, but also to be prepared to, as well, preserve freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, which is, as well, very sensitive," he said.
He stressed readiness to "reactivate some operations we had years ago."
Macron also welcomed the International Energy Agency member countries' decision to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, stressing that it is the "equivalent, more or less, of 20 days of the volumes being exported through the Hormuz Strait."
"The G7 represents 70 percent of this announcement, and it will be based on national implementation when we regard the execution of this decision," he added.
Macron also reiterated the significance of increasing global production and engaging with third parties to avoid export restrictions for oil and gas, "which could destabilise the market and create more volatility."
'We must coordinate to work towards de-escalation'
Earlier, the French president addressed issues across the Middle East during a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.
"We must coordinate to work toward de-escalation, protect our nationals, stand alongside our partner countries in the region, and take part in maritime security and freedom of navigation missions," said Macron.
He thanked the Netherlands for engaging in dialogue on France's approach to advanced nuclear deterrence, stressing that Paris and Amsterdam are "opening a historic chapter in our relationship on competitiveness."
"I want to emphasise here how strongly we both believe in a Europe that defends its interests and values in the international order and on the major issues of the day," he added.
The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as over 150 schoolgirls.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March. The strategic waterway normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily and roughly 20 percent of the global liquefied natural gas trade. The move has already pushed oil prices above.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences if it had placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz and failed to remove them.