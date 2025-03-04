Children in conflict-ravaged Sudan as young as a year old have been raped since the beginning of 2024, according to the UN children's agency, which said sexual violence is being used as a tactic of war.

UNICEF said on Tuesday that 221 children, including boys, were raped by armed men, according to records compiled by gender-based violence service providers in the North African nation.

The civil war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between the military and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces with battles in Khartoum and around the country.

Since then, at least 20,000 people have been killed, though the number is likely far higher. The war has driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine.

Right groups say that atrocities, including sexual violence and forced child marriages, have been committed by both sides.

An estimated 61,800 children have been internally displaced since the war began, UNICEF reported last month.

On Tuesday, the agency reported documented cases involving children who were raped during attacks on cities.

Alarming figures

More than 30 percent of the child rape victims were boys, UNICEF said.

The victims include 16 children under the age of 5 and four infants. The cases were reported in the states of Gedaref, Kassala, Gezeira, Khartoum, River Nile, Northern State, South Kordofan, North Darfur and West Darfur.

Of the 221 children raped, 73 cases were conflict-related and 71 were not, while the others were unidentified, Tess Ingram, a spokesperson with UNICEF, told The Associated Press.

“In a culture of really serious social stigma and at a time when access to services has been severely hampered, the fact that this group came forward tells us that it is only a small sample," she said. “It is only the tip of the iceberg of what are undoubtedly hundreds more children who have been raped.”