US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz and of breaching the terms of their two-week ceasefire agreement.

In a barrage of social media posts on Thursday that sparked fresh fears for the shaky truce, Trump also threatened Iran against imposing a toll for ships passing through the crucial waterway.

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"That is not the agreement we have!"

Iran and the United States said the 167-kilometre strait between the Gulf and the Indian Ocean would reopen after the two-week truce was announced on Tuesday by Pakistan.

But just 10 vessels have passed through since the Middle East war ceasefire took effect, according to maritime tracking data.

Tensions have risen further after Iran suggested imposing a toll on ships — though Trump has made similar suggestions and even aired joint tolls with Tehran.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Trump said in an earlier Truth Social message.

In yet another post in which he raged at a critical media editorial on the ceasefire, Trump added that "very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran."