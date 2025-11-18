World leaders have reacted to the UN Security Council's approval of a US-backed Gaza resolution, which aims to establish an international stabilisation force to oversee Gaza's governance, reconstruction and security.

The resolution got 13 votes in favour, with China and Russia abstaining.

Some welcomed the vote and hailed it as a "path to peace" and an important step to consolidate the ceasefire.

Others expressed concerns, arguing that the resolution lacks clarity.

Here are some of the reactions:

Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution in a statement carried by the WAFA news agency, calling for its immediate implementation.

"The State of Palestine tonight welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of the US draft resolution on Gaza, which affirms the establishment of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent State," The Palestinian Authority said in its statement.

"The State of Palestine stressed the urgent need to immediately implement this resolution on the ground, in a manner that ensures the return of normal life, protects our people in the Gaza Strip, prevents displacement, secures the full withdrawal of the occupying forces, enables reconstruction, halts the undermining of the two-state solution, and prevents annexation."

The Palestinian Authority also said it's ready to work with the US, UN, EU, Arab and Muslim states to ensure the implementation of the resolution.

Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas rejected the adoption of the resolution, saying both Palestinians in Gaza and its factions reject it.

"The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject," it said in a statement.

"Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality and turns it into a party to the conflict in favour of the occupation," the group added.

Hamas said that any international force, "if established, must be deployed only at the borders to separate forces, monitor the ceasefire, and must be fully under UN supervision."

United States

President Donald Trump hailed the adoption of the resolution, saying it will go down as one of the biggest approvals in UN history.

"Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the board of peace, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion!" he said.

Trump also said that "the members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the adoption, saying it's an important step to consolidate the ceasefire.

"The adoption of the resolution on Gaza by the Security Council is an important step in the consolidation of the ceasefire, which the Secretary-General encourages all parties to abide by," said his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement.