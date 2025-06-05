WORLD
Saudi Arabia announces AI-assisted movement of pilgrims to Arafat
Saudi authorities say they used artificial intelligence technologies to analyse real-time data and predict high-density areas.
The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith — a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once. / AP
June 5, 2025

Authorities have announced the transfer of pilgrims to Mount Arafat in western Saudi Arabia, assisted by artificial intelligence technologies, as preparations begin for the movement to Muzdalifah after completing the most important ritual of the Hajj ritual.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed on Thursday the success of the plan to transfer pilgrims to Arafat.

It added that the movement to the Arafat Plain followed precisely timed schedules using modern buses and the Mashair Train, with close field monitoring and high-level security measures.

It noted that it led to a smooth traffic flow on roads leading to Arafat and an orderly distribution of pilgrims across camps, with no significant congestion.

It cited the use of artificial intelligence technologies to analyse real-time data and predict high-density areas, allowing for the flexible and swift redirection of crowds.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that the number of Hajj pilgrims for the 1446 AH Islamic calendar year was 1,673,230, including 1,506,576 who arrived from outside the Kingdom.

The number of domestic pilgrims, Saudi citizens and residents, was 166,654.

In comparison, last year's number was slightly less at 1,833,164, including 221,854 from within the Kingdom, according to figures by Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

After spending the day on the Arafat plateau, pilgrims descend back to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina. They would go back to Mina, where they would take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil.

After the stoning on Friday, pilgrims will sacrifice animals to mark the beginning of the four-day Eid al-Adha festival, which begins the same day.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith — a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once.

It includes several rituals meant to symbolise the essential concepts of the Islamic faith and commemorate the trials of the Prophet Abraham and his family.

SOURCE:AA
