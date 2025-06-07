WORLD
2 min read
Russia and Ukraine trade deadly attacks amid fierce fighting
Ukraine’s Kharkiv was hit by a large-scale Russian missile attack, killing several people and damaging homes and public buildings, while Kiev targeted the Moscow region with drones.
Russia and Ukraine trade deadly attacks amid fierce fighting
In the southern port city of Kherson, Russian shelling killed a couple and damaged two high-rise buildings, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. / AA
June 7, 2025

Russia attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at night with drones, missiles and guided bombs, killing at least three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby, the city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Saturday.

One of Ukraine's largest cities, Kharkiv is located just a few dozen kilometres from the Russian border and has been under constant Russian shelling during more than three years of war.

"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger early on Saturday.

Dozens of explosions were heard in the city through the night and Russian troops were striking simultaneously with missiles, drones and guided aerial bombs, he said.

Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational and infrastructure facilities were attacked, Terekhov noted.

Photos by local authorities and Reuters showed burnt and partially destroyed houses and vehicles and of rescuers carrying those injured to safety and removing debris.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said that one of the city's civilian industrial facilities was attacked by 40 drones, one missile and four bombs, causing a fire, adding there may still be people under the rubble.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 206 drones, 2 ballistic and 7 other missiles against Ukraine overnight.

It said its air defence units shot down 87 drones while another 80 drones were lost — in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them — or they were drone simulators that did not carry warheads.

Ten locations were hit, the military said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Russia satisfied with US stance on Ukraine joining NATO: Kremlin

Ukraine targets Moscow region

Ukraine on the other hand targeted Moscow region with drones overnight and on Friday, wounding two people, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

"Nine drones were shot down overnight and the day before in the skies over the region," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, Russia's aviation watchdog said that the Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports in the Moscow region had temporarily suspended operations to ensure flight safety.

It announced later that flights had resumed.

The Defence Ministry said early on Saturday that since midnight air defence units intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine drone strike disrupts air traffic in Russia

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia