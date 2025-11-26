A huge fire ripped through several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on Wednesday, killing at least 36 people, an official said, adding that 279 people were unaccounted for.

"As of now, this fire has caused the deaths of 36 people and left 279 people unaccounted for. There are 29 people still hospitalised, with seven of them in critical condition," city leader John Lee said at a press briefing in the early hours on Thursday.

Massive flames first took hold on bamboo scaffolding on several apartment blocks of the Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po, a district in the northern part of the Chinese financial hub, before engulfing other parts of the buildings.

An AFP reporter heard loud cracking sounds, possibly from the burning bamboo, and saw thick plumes of smoke billowing from at least five out of the estate's eight buildings as flames and ash reached high into the sky.

"There's nothing that can be done about the property. We can only hope that everyone, no matter old or young, can return safely," a Tai Po resident surnamed So, 57, told AFP near the scene of the fire.

"It's heartbreaking. We're worried there are people trapped inside."

The blaze showed no signs of slowing after dark, with flames inside the tower blocks casting an eerie orange glow on the surrounding buildings.

Police said earlier they had received reports of residents trapped in buildings, according to Hong Kong media reports.

Officers at the scene told AFP on the condition of anonymity that they were unable to confirm whether there were still residents stuck in the buildings by nightfall, adding that "firefighters aren't able to go in".

The government's Fire Services Department said 13 people had died, including nine at the scene and four who had been taken to hospital.

Another 15 people were injured, with two hospitalised in serious condition, it said around 8:15 pm local time (1215 GMT).

A 37-year-old firefighter lost contact for around half an hour and was found with burns on his face, and was certified dead after being rushed to hospital, according to Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung.

Authorities declared a five-alarm fire — the highest level — as night fell.