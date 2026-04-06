The four astronauts embarking on NASA's lunar flyby became the first humans to travel furthest from our planet, as they get set to view areas of the Moon never before seen by the naked eye.

The Artemis II team on Monday broke the previous record set by 1970's Apollo 13 mission, which they are expected to surpass by approximately 4,105 miles (6,606 kilometres) when they reach this journey's furthest distance from Earth -- 252,760 miles (406,778 kilometres) -- later today.

The Artemis II crew, flying in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, awoke around 10:50 am ET for their sixth flight day to a recorded message from late Apollo 8 and 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.

"Welcome to my old neighbourhood," said Lovell, who died last year at 97. "It's a historic day, and I know how busy you'll be, but don't forget to enjoy the view... good luck and godspeed."

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are due to reach their maximum distance from Earth by 7:07 pm (2307 GMT) of roughly 252,760 miles, some 4,105 miles (6,606 km) beyond the record held by Lovell and his Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.

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As they approach the distance record, they will be sailing around the moon's far side, witnessing it from roughly 4,000 miles above its darkened surface as it eclipses what will appear to be a basketball-sized Earth in the distant background.