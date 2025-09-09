Drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit various areas in Sudan’s Khartoum state, triggering a major power outage, according to local media on Tuesday.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Sudan Tribune reported that multiple drones targeted the Wadi Seidna military area and the Al-Markhiyat electricity substation in the city of Omdurman.

The attack caused extensive power outages throughout the city, witnesses said.

Footage shared on social media captured electric transformers at the substation engulfed in flames following a series of explosions.

The paramilitary force also targeted Khartoum’s Al-Kalakla district, where a military factory is located, according to the Sudan Tribune.

The Al-Jaili town, which is home to the country’s main oil refinery, was also hit in the strikes, it added.

No casualties were reported.