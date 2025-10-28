The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Joel Rayburn to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, a source familiar with the matter told Anadolu on Monday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Rayburn’s nomination was withdrawn because he did not have the support of enough lawmakers. The administration is expected to nominate an alternative candidate for the position.

Rayburn, a former US Army officer, served as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria from 2018 to 2021 and concurrently as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs until November 2020.

He faced Senate resistance over his alleged role in obscuring US troop levels in Syria during his tenure.

Nominated by Trump in February to lead the State Department’s Middle East bureau, Rayburn’s confirmation had stalled for months before advancing out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week with a 15-7 vote.

Questioned over Syria troop levels

Republican Senator Rand Paul and committee Democrats reportedly raised concerns about Rayburn’s record in Syria, prompting the panel to advance his nomination without recommending him to the full Senate.

“We voted him last week out with no recommendation,” Paul told Axios, which first reported the story.

Rayburn denied during his hearing in May that he had any role in misleading US officials about troop levels in Syria.