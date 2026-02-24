China imposed export restrictions on 40 Japanese companies and entities on Tuesday, citing national security concerns, as Beijing escalated a months-long row that has seen Chinese tourism to Japan plummet.

The countries have been locked in a spat over comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan.

In the latest move, China's commerce ministry restricted exports to 20 Japanese entities, including five subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as well as Japan's space agency.

They are accused of helping to enhance Tokyo's military capabilities.

From Tuesday, Chinese exporters will not be able to supply dual-use items to the listed Japanese entities, and overseas firms are banned from providing them with dual-use items originating in China.

Related TRT World - China, Japan and South Korea to hold health meeting despite rising Taiwan tensions

The ministry added a further 20 Japanese entities, including automaker Subaru, to a "watch list" requiring stricter reviews of exported items that could be used for military purposes.

"The above measures are aimed at curbing Japan's 'remilitarisation' and nuclear ambitions and are completely legitimate, reasonable and lawful," a commerce ministry statement said.

A Japanese trade official told AFP that Tokyo would "take appropriate measures" after analysing the impact of the new curbs.

Travel to Japan, long a popular destination for Chinese tourists, has plummeted since November as Beijing warned its citizens against going there.

Japanese media also reported in November that China had suspended imports of the country's seafood, which it had only recently resumed purchasing in 2023 after a previous ban over wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Related TRT World - Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis

Tokyo returned two pandas to China last month, leaving Japan without any of the bears for the first time in 50 years.

January also saw Beijing announce a broad ban on the export to Japan of "dual-use" goods with potential military applications.