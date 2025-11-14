Russia has launched a heavy drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing six people in Kiev and two more in the south in strikes on energy facilities, apartment buildings and infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russian forces used 430 drones and 18 missiles, and Kiev was responding with long-range strikes.

It was one of the biggest attacks on the capital so far.

Ukrainian officials said most of the drones and missiles were shot down, but falling debris and fires damaged high-rise apartments, a school, a medical facility and administrative buildings across nine districts in the city of about 3 million.

City officials said that six people were killed in Kiev, which was the focus of the attacks. Russian drones also struck the Black Sea city of Chornomorsk, killing two people, the regional governor said.

Azerbaijan embassy

"Only pressure, with sanctions and strength, can force Russia to end this war, a war that no one but them ever needed," Zelenskyy said, adding that the Azerbaijani Embassy was also hit by debris from an Iskander missile.

Azerbaijan said it had summoned the Russian ambassador after its embassy in Kiev was hit.

"During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed in connection with the fall of one of the Iskander-type missiles onto the territory of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops hit Ukrainian energy facilities and a weapons-production complex with high-precision weapons to respond to Ukrainian attacks on Russia.

Ukraine’s response