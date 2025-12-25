China accused the US on Thursday of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the United States and India from deepening.

China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and "we object to any country passing judgment about this issue".

The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China "probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension ... to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties".

Related TRT World - Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India

China and India have taken a series of steps over the past year to stabilise ties after years of strain following a 2020 military standoff along their disputed Himalayan border. The two sides have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks, leading to renewed emphasis on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control.