China accused the US on Thursday of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the United States and India from deepening.
China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and "we object to any country passing judgment about this issue".
The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China "probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension ... to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties".
China and India have taken a series of steps over the past year to stabilise ties after years of strain following a 2020 military standoff along their disputed Himalayan border. The two sides have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks, leading to renewed emphasis on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control.
President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of multilateral summits in 2025, with both leaders signalling that China and India should be seen as partners rather than rivals and that differences should not define the overall relationship.
Diplomatic mechanisms, including special representative talks on the boundary question and vice-foreign minister-level dialogues, have been revived after years of limited contact.
Both countries have also moved to restore practical cooperation. Direct passenger flights between China and India have been relaunched after a prolonged suspension, easing travel for business and tourism, while China has taken steps to simplify and ease visa procedures for Indian travellers.