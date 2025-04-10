US President Donald Trump is considering adding Türkiye to his upcoming Middle East tour schedule next month, CNN Arabic has reported.

The potential visit would come after stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to a senior White House official and two sources familiar with the plan who spoke to CNN on Thursday.

No decision has been made, and details are being finalised, said sources.

Good ties with Türkiye

A senior White House official told the news channel that Trump discussed the visit during a recent phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US president is not planning to visit Israel during the trip, according to sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to Anadolu Agency's request for comment.