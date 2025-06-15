ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
President Erdogan voiced alarm over Israeli aggression against Iran during a conversation with Oman’s leader and called for attention to Gaza’s worsening humanitarian situation.
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s close monitoring of the Israel-Iran conflict. / Anadolu Agency
June 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said to discuss the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, along with broader regional and global issues.

Erdogan warned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” and emphasised that “the region cannot tolerate a new war,” according to a Turkish presidency statement on Sunday.

He further criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, describing it as “a problem for global stability and security.”

Erdogan expressed particular concern that the attacks occurred just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, underscoring Ankara's position that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”

Highlighting the humanitarian dimension, Erdogan stressed that “the recent developments must not overshadow the ongoing genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

Earlier calls with regional leaders

Erdogan’s conversation with Oman’s Sultan followed a series of phone calls with regional leaders over the weekend, including those from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Syria, and the United States.

In a phone call on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdogan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to set the region on fire and to sabotage nuclear talks with attacks on Iran.

A statement by his office said Erdogan told Pezeshkian that Israel’s attacks aimed to divert attention from what he called a genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls