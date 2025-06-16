The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was leaving Southeast Asia after cancelling plans to dock in Vietnam, amid reports it is headed to the Middle East to boost the US presence as Israel and Iran do battle.

At 13:45 GMT on Monday, the carrier was travelling through the Malacca Strait toward the Indian Ocean, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking site.

A Vietnamese government official confirmed to AFP that a planned reception aboard the USS Nimitz on June 20, as part of the ship's expected June 19-23 visit to Danang, had been cancelled.

The official shared a letter from the US embassy announcing that the Defense Department was cancelling the event due to "an emergent operational requirement."

The US Embassy in Hanoi declined to comment to AFP, as did a spokesman for the Nimitz.