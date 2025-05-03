As the world observes World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Palestinian journalists in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in press history. In the besieged enclave, cameras have become targets and words can cost lives as Israel’s genocidal war rages on.

What once was a mission to report the truth has become a daily risk of death. Since October 7, 2023, at least 212 Palestinian journalists have been killed most while reporting in the field or in their homes during airstrikes according to official and local statistics.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights recently confirmed it is the highest number of journalist deaths recorded globally in a single conflict since 1992.

Journalists describe their profession as not only endangered, but also as being “burned alive on air.”

Cry for justice Sami Shahadeh, a journalist who lost his leg in an Israeli airstrike and is barred from leaving Gaza for medical treatment, described the media landscape as a war zone.

Strategy to silence the Palestinian narrative

“Carrying a camera is now a cause for fear,” he told Anadolu Agency. “There’s a deliberate campaign of distortion and targeting against Palestinian journalists. This isn’t random it’s systemic.”

Shahadeh, like many of his peers, believes international institutions have failed them.

“We deserve the right to carry our cameras, to share the truth,” he said. “It’s time for international courts to enforce the laws meant to protect us.”

Ramzi Mahmoud, another journalist collaborating with Anadolu Agency, survived the conflict but lost 19 family members, including his wife, daughter, mother and sisters, when Israeli bombs destroyed his home.

“I still haven’t been able to recover their bodies,” he said. “On World Press Freedom Day, there is nothing to celebrate. The genocide continues. The silence of international institutions is deafening.”

Not collateral, a deliberate target For journalist Mutia Mosbah, the targeting of media workers is part of a broader strategy to silence the Palestinian narrative.

“This is not a coincidence. This is a calculated effort to eliminate the press,” he stated, adding: “Despite this, we remain determined to continue our mission.”