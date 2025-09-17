Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer, one day after being admitted to a hospital for the second time in a week.

The hospital reported on Wednesday that skin lesions detected on his body showed the "presence of squamous cell carcinoma." Doctors said Bolsonaro will undergo regular checkups to monitor his condition.

Bolsonaro, 70, was admitted on Tuesday to a hospital in Brasilia after experiencing "vomiting and low blood pressure," but the diagnosis came from tests performed on Sunday during a previous hospital visit, where he underwent a procedure to remove skin lesions from his chest and arms.

Bolsonaro's oncologist, Claudio Birolini, described the cancer as an "intermediate" form, positioned between the least and most aggressive types of skin cancer. His cancer was described as "in situ," meaning the abnormal cells showed no signs of spreading.

Birolini said extirpation is considered a cure. Bolsonaro, who has bandages and stitches, is expected to have them removed within two weeks.

Bolsonaro was discharged on Wednesday and returned home, where he is under house arrest.