Efforts by Senate Democrats to curb President Donald Trump's ability to launch further military aggression against Iran has failed, as most Republicans sided with the White House following last weekend's attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Friday's resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, sought to reaffirm that Trump must seek authorisation from Congress before initiating new military attacks on Iran.

But it fell short in the Republican-controlled chamber, marking Congress' first serious attempt to reassert its constitutional role in decisions of war since the strikes.

Asked whether he would order more bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities if necessary, Trump replied bluntly: "Sure, without question."

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and have largely backed the president's approach, arguing Iran posed an imminent threat that justified swift action.

"Of course, we can debate the scope and strategy of our military engagements," said Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

"But we must not shackle our president in the middle of a crisis when lives are on the line."

Democrats challenged that view, saying Trump bypassed Congress and failed to properly brief lawmakers until days after the attack.

"This is about making sure we don't go to war without a political consensus," Kaine said.

"If it's defence, act quickly. But if it's offence, let's really make sure we're making the right decision."

The measure would not have limited the president’s authority to respond to a direct threat, but it would have required congressional debate before launching offensive strikes.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky broke with his party, backing the resolution and calling on others to do the same.