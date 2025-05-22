Each spring in Eastern Anatolia, the snow-fed streams come alive with an airborne shimmer of silver flying skyward by instinct and defiance.

This is not folklore, but the annual migration of the Pearl Mullet (Inci kefali) — a fish that swims upstream, against churning currents and crashing falls, to preserve its species in a singular act of perseverance.

Found nowhere else in the world but in Lake Van, the Pearl Mullet is the protagonist of a rare wonder of nature. Between mid-April and mid-July , thousands of these fish navigate up to 24 km through cold freshwater tributaries that feed the saline soda lake, their silvery shapes cutting against the flow in pursuit of one goal: to spawn.

And after laying eggs in the streams, the fish that survive predators like seagulls return to their habitat for the rest of the year — Lake Van. And repeat the journey next year.

With each leap, they carry a region’s cultural memory, ecological identity, and economic livelihood.

To celebrate this rare natural wonder, the 12th International Pearl Mullet Migration Culture and Art Festival will be held from May 30 to June 1 at Ercis Fish Bend Nature Park, organised by the Ercis District Governor’s Office. The event is expected to draw crowds from across Türkiye and abroad, eager to witness what many now call “Anatolia’s flying fish”.

A fish that defines a region

Though called a “mullet,” the Pearl Mullet is a member of the carp family, and its uniqueness begins with its habitat: Lake Van, the world’s largest soda lake — highly alkaline, salty, and uninhabitable for reproduction. And yet, the Pearl Mullet thrives there, the lake’s only fish species.

“The Pearl Mullet is not just a species — it is the soul of Van,” says Kayhan Turkmenoglu, a Member of Parliament representing Van. “It embodies the balance we’ve kept for generations with nature. Protecting it means protecting Lake Van, our traditions, and the way we live,” he tells TRT World.

Van, Turkmenoglu says, is at a crossroads of civilisations and biodiversity, a place where “Urartian kings and Ottoman traders once stood by the same waters these fish now leap from”.

“Nearly 30,000 people in our region rely on the Pearl Mullet for their livelihood through sustainable, respectful fishing,” he adds. “It is healthy, protein-rich, and economically vital — but it is much more than a food source. It is Van’s heritage.”

His appeal to local and international visitors: “Van is calling you — with its lake, its castles, its islands, and its people. Come and witness this miracle of life. Because Van is not just a city. It is a way of life.”

Nature and culture converge