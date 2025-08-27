TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Israel's genocidal Gaza policies
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief lawmakers during the session on August 29, 2025.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave. / AA
August 27, 2025

The Turkish Parliament speaker has called an extraordinary session of the Parliament on Friday to discuss the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Numan Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of Parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to brief lawmakers during the extraordinary session.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel’s full blockade of the Palestinian enclave, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
