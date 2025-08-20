The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) will reduce its workforce by 40 percent and cut its budget by more than $700 million annually, the Trump administration announced.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the move was necessary to overhaul an agency she described as bloated and politicised.

"Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorised leaks of classified intelligence, and politicised weaponisation of intelligence," Gabbard said in a statement.

She added that the intelligence community "must make serious changes to fulfil its responsibility to the American people and the US Constitution by focusing on our core mission: find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers."

The reorganisation is part of a broader Trump administration push to scale back agencies dealing with election security, a politically charged issue since intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi disbanded an FBI task force focused on investigating foreign influence operations.

The administration also cut resources for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which oversees critical infrastructure including election systems.