Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the prospect of a second round of strikes on Iran during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, media reports said on Wednesday.

During the White House meeting, Netanyahu conveyed Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, as well as Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its long-range missile arsenal in Lebanon, according to Axios.

A US official said the discussion included “the possibility of attacking Iran again in 2026,” six months after a 12-day war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

The war targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile capabilities.

Related TRT World - Iran in ‘comprehensive war’ with US, Israel, Europe: Pezeshkian

Trump, who previously described the June strikes as a “tremendous success,” stated: “If Iran tries to rebuild its nuclear program, the US will destroy it again,” according to the media outlet.

However, the official added that while Trump could support a renewed offensive if Iran is seen taking “real and verifiable steps” to revive its nuclear efforts, “the tension will be in agreeing what reconstitution means.”

Israel has sounded fresh alarms in recent weeks over Iran’s missile development and accused Hezbollah of stockpiling new long-range weapons in Lebanon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by warning of a “harsh” retaliation to any acts of aggression.