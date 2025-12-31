Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the prospect of a second round of strikes on Iran during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, media reports said on Wednesday.
During the White House meeting, Netanyahu conveyed Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, as well as Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its long-range missile arsenal in Lebanon, according to Axios.
A US official said the discussion included “the possibility of attacking Iran again in 2026,” six months after a 12-day war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.
The war targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile capabilities.
Trump, who previously described the June strikes as a “tremendous success,” stated: “If Iran tries to rebuild its nuclear program, the US will destroy it again,” according to the media outlet.
However, the official added that while Trump could support a renewed offensive if Iran is seen taking “real and verifiable steps” to revive its nuclear efforts, “the tension will be in agreeing what reconstitution means.”
Israel has sounded fresh alarms in recent weeks over Iran’s missile development and accused Hezbollah of stockpiling new long-range weapons in Lebanon.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by warning of a “harsh” retaliation to any acts of aggression.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Trump to resume negotiations “in a spirit of respect.”
No agreement was reached on a timeline or thresholds for possible future military action, according to the US official.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, and the White House referred Axios to Trump’s public remarks.
During a 12-day war with Israel in June, the US military struck three major Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – using bunker-buster bombs.
The strikes came more than a week after Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists and also targeting some nuclear sites.
According to the report, Trump also agreed to move forward with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, pledging support for Israeli military action if Hamas fails to disarm.
The Gaza Board of Peace is expected to convene in Davos on January 23.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that has left the enclave in ruins. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.