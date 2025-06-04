WAR ON GAZA
Slovenia pushes for 'immediate, unconditional' Gaza ceasefire, full aid access to enclave
Slovenia tables a UN draft expressing “grave concern” over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and famine risk, reaffirming support for Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-led ceasefire efforts.
The resolution underlines the importance of restoring essential services in accordance with humanitarian principles. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 4, 2025

Slovenia, on behalf of the elected members of the UN Security Council, put forward a draft resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza and requested a vote for Wednesday.

The document, which was obtained by Anadolu, expresses "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine," and recalls the obligation of all parties to abide by international humanitarian and human rights law.

The text also reaffirms support for efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the US to implement a multi-phase ceasefire outlined in Resolution 2735 (2024), aimed at securing the release of hostages, the return of remains and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, leading to reconstruction.

It also demands the "immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions" on humanitarian aid and calls for safe and unimpeded distribution "at scale" throughout the enclave.

The resolution underlines the importance of restoring essential services in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

