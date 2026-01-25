WORLD
YPG terrorists kill two youths in northeastern Syria
Separate shootings occurred in Hasakah city and near Qamishli, amid raids by the terror group.
Life begins to return to normal in Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods after they were cleared of the YPG terrorist organisation. / Anadolu Agency
January 25, 2026

Two young men were killed by gunfire from the terrorist organisation YPG in separate attacks in northeastern Syria.

Alikhbariah TV said on Sunday that one of the youths was shot dead in Hasakah city, while the other was killed in the village of Al Ghariqa in the countryside of Qamishli.

In a related development, the broadcaster said the YPG launched a series of raids on several villages and detained several young men in the vicinity of Al Darbasiyah, north of Hasakah.

The attacks came one day after the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the YPG by 15 days on Saturday.

The announcement came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the YPG had ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
