Two young men were killed by gunfire from the terrorist organisation YPG in separate attacks in northeastern Syria.

Alikhbariah TV said on Sunday that one of the youths was shot dead in Hasakah city, while the other was killed in the village of Al Ghariqa in the countryside of Qamishli.

In a related development, the broadcaster said the YPG launched a series of raids on several villages and detained several young men in the vicinity of Al Darbasiyah, north of Hasakah.

The attacks came one day after the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the YPG by 15 days on Saturday.