United States-Israeli strikes have continued to hit multiple cities across Iran in recent days, showing no sign of easing, even as US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was engaged in talks with Iran to end the war.

Trump said his administration was speaking with an unidentified "top person", while warning if talks failed in the next five days "we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out".

Tehran denied any dialogue had taken place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken to Trump and acknowledged Washington thought a deal was possible, but vowed to continue striking Iran and Lebanon to protect Israel.

Early Tuesday, Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and Gulf Arab states, with Israeli rescue services showing images of a damaged building in the north but reporting no casualties.

Lebanese state media also said Israel carried out seven air raids on south Beirut overnight, underscoring the widening scope of the conflict.

Doubt clouds prospects for US-Iran talks

Axios, citing an unnamed Israeli official, identified Trump's interlocutor as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's speaker of parliament and one of its most prominent non-clerical figures.

The outlet reported US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may meet an Iranian delegation for talks in Pakistan as soon as this week, with Vice President JD Vance possibly joining.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt did not deny the reports, saying "speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House".

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said messages were received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations aimed at ending the war", but denied any such talks had taken place, Iran's official IRNA agency reported.

'Trump blinked'

On Monday, Iran's neighbours breathed a sigh of relief after Trump stepped back from his threat to target the country's power infrastructure.

Tehran had vowed to deploy naval mines and strike power and water infrastructure across the region in retaliation, threatening to escalate an energy crisis of already historic proportions.