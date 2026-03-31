US President Donald Trump has said American forces will leave Iran within "two to three weeks," signalling an end to ongoing attacks.

"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We'll be leaving very soon," he said, adding it could happen in "maybe two weeks, maybe three."

He said the administration's objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon has already been achieved.

"They will have no nuclear weapon. And that goal has been attained," he said.

Related TRT World - US-Israeli war on Iran may cost Arab economies up to $194 billion: UN study

Trump also said US strikes have significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities, claiming it could take "15 to 20 years" for Tehran to rebuild.