US President Donald Trump has said American forces will leave Iran within "two to three weeks," signalling an end to ongoing attacks.
"All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"We'll be leaving very soon," he said, adding it could happen in "maybe two weeks, maybe three."
He said the administration's objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon has already been achieved.
"They will have no nuclear weapon. And that goal has been attained," he said.
Trump also said US strikes have significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities, claiming it could take "15 to 20 years" for Tehran to rebuild.
"We'll be leaving very soon, and if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Strait," he said.
"They'll be able to fend for themselves. I think it'll be very safe, actually, but we have nothing to do with that."
The United States and Israel have been carrying out air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, according to Iranian authorities.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, according to official figures.
The conflict has driven up energy prices and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route through which a significant share of shipments passes.