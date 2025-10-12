France's President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government, after marathon talks to cobble together a cabinet and prevent the country from slipping deeper into a political crisis.

The lineup, a mix of old and new faces, is Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's second attempt at bringing together a team to overcome months of deadlock and pass a much-needed budget through a hung parliament.

Last Sunday, he presented his first cabinet, but resigned a day later after the lineup was criticised for not having enough new faces. Macron reappointed him on Friday to try again.

"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X on Sunday.

New cabinet

According to the lineup published by the presidency, Jean-Noel Barrot remained as foreign minister.

Outgoing labour minister Catherine Vautrin took on the defence portfolio.