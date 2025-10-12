EUROPE
2 min read
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu
The lineup, mixing old and new faces, marks Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s second attempt to break months of deadlock and pass a crucial budget through a hung parliament.
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu
"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

France's President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government, after marathon talks to cobble together a cabinet and prevent the country from slipping deeper into a political crisis.

The lineup, a mix of old and new faces, is Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's second attempt at bringing together a team to overcome months of deadlock and pass a much-needed budget through a hung parliament.

Last Sunday, he presented his first cabinet, but resigned a day later after the lineup was criticised for not having enough new faces. Macron reappointed him on Friday to try again.

"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X on Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled

New cabinet

According to the lineup published by the presidency, Jean-Noel Barrot remained as foreign minister.

Outgoing labour minister Catherine Vautrin took on the defence portfolio.

RECOMMENDED

Roland Lescure, a Macron loyalist, is in charge of the economy, with next year's budget as a top priority.

There were also new faces.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez took over the interior ministry, replacing Bruno Retailleau, whose right-wing Republican party said it would not be part of any government this weekend.

Monique Barbut, the former France director of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), was to head the ministry of environmental transition.

Gerald Darmanin, however, stayed on as justice minister.

And Rachida Dati, a scandal-ridden culture minister who is set to stand trial for corruption next year, also retained her post.

RelatedTRT World - Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French prime minister

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter