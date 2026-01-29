The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed sweeping sanctions on Senegal and Morocco following chaotic scenes during the Cup of Nations final, suspending Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five matches and fining him $100,000 for “unsporting conduct.”

CAF said on Thursday that Thiaw was punished for instructing his players to leave the pitch late in the final against hosts Morocco after a Senegal goal was disallowed, triggering a 14-minute stoppage in play.

Senegal’s football federation was also fined $615,000 over the team’s conduct and the behaviour of their supporters. Players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each handed two-match CAF suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

Morocco not spared

Morocco’s attempt to have the match result overturned because of the walk-off was dismissed by CAF’s Disciplinary Committee.