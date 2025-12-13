TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Daesh terror attack in Syria
Foreign Ministry offers condolences, pledges continued support for counterterrorism efforts.
The ministry says Türkiye would continue supporting Syria’s efforts to strengthen stability, security and counter terrorism [FILE]. / AA
December 13, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a terror attack by a Daesh terrorist in Syria that targeted Syrian and US forces.

“We condemn the terrorist attack carried out on December 13 against Syrian and US forces performing patrol duties near Palmyra,” it said in a statement early on Sunday.

Türkiye extended condolences to the families of those killed, and the governments of Syria and the US - partners in the international coalition fighting Daesh.

The ministry added that Türkiye would continue to support the Syrian government’s efforts to strengthen stability and security in the country and to combat terrorism.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by a Daesh gunman.

