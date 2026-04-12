A delegation from Hamas is set to hold talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Sunday to address alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, according to two officials from the Palestinian group.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in October, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has continued to unsettle the Palestinian territory.

"The delegation will meet Egyptian officials on Sunday morning to discuss halting Israeli violations and implementing the remaining provisions of the first phase of the agreement," a Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

According to the official, Hamas will emphasise the need for Israel to cease all violations of the truce, dismantle its military positions in Gaza, fully reopen border crossings, increase the flow of travellers, and allow greater volumes of humanitarian aid into the territory.

The group is also expected to press for a US-established Gaza administrative body of Palestinian technocrats to enter the enclave and assume its governing responsibilities.

A second Hamas official added that the delegation would also meet representatives of other Palestinian factions in Cairo to discuss these issues.

Continued Israeli strikes

Related TRT World - Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail again to Gaza with double participation

In January, Washington announced that the ceasefire had moved into its second phase under a peace plan brokered by US President Donald Trump.