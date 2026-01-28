Türkiye’s National Security Council has discussed regional developments, stressing that stability in neighbouring Iran is vital for regional security, as it also reviewed the situation in Gaza, Syria and Ukraine, according to a statement.

The council, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday that recent developments linked to Iran were discussed in detail, underlining that peace and stability in Iran were of “great importance” for the security of the wider region.

The meeting also reviewed the latest situation in Gaza and the future of the ceasefire, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to shoulder responsibility for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of lasting peace in cooperation with its partners.

Ankara said it would continue efforts to deliver comprehensive humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing that it is ready to assume all responsibilities with its partners to rebuild Gaza and establish lasting peace.

The council reiterated strong support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, unitary structure and political unity, while pledging to maintain efforts aimed at improving security, stability and prosperity for the Syrian people.

Fight against terrorism

Türkiye’s fight against terrorism, including against PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO and Daesh, was reviewed, with the council reaffirming its determination to counter threats to national unity and security both at home and abroad.

The council assessed progress under the “Terror-Free Türkiye” goal, saying steps to strengthen security, stability and prosperity in the country and the region would continue with resolve.