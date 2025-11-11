Yemen’s Houthis have signalled they’ve stopped their attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea as a shaky ceasefire holds in Gaza.

In a letter to Hamas’ Qassam Brigades published late on Monday, the Houthis offered their clearest signal yet that their attacks have halted.

“We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza, we will return to our military operations deep inside the Zionist entity, and we will reinstate the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas,” the letter reads.