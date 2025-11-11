WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Houthis signal they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea
The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.
The Houthis have not offered any formal acknowledgment their attacks in the region has halted. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis have signalled they’ve stopped their attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea as a shaky ceasefire holds in Gaza.

In a letter to Hamas’ Qassam Brigades published late on Monday, the Houthis offered their clearest signal yet that their attacks have halted.

“We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza, we will return to our military operations deep inside the Zionist entity, and we will reinstate the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas,” the letter reads.

The Houthis gained international prominence during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza with their attacks on shipping and Israel, which they said were aimed at forcing Israel to stop fighting. Since the ceasefire began on October 10, no attacks have been claimed by the group.

The Houthis have so far not offered any formal acknowledgment that their offensive in the region has halted.

SOURCE:AP
