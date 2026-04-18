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At least five killed as gunman opens fire in Ukraine supermarket, officials say
Several people were wounded and hospitalised, with police deploying special forces as an investigation into the motive continues.
At least five killed as gunman opens fire in Ukraine supermarket, officials say
Police officers stand next to bodies at the site of a shooting incident in Kiev, April 18 2026. / Reuters
5 hours ago

A gunman opened fire in Kiev, killing at least five people, wounding others and taking hostages at a supermarket before being killed during an arrest attempt, officials have said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least five people were dead and 10 were hospitalised with wounds and trauma after the shooting in a residential district of the capital on Saturday.

"The attacker in Kiev who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated," Zelensky said on social media, offering "condolences to the families and loved ones" of the victims.

Footage posted by the UNIAN news agency showed a man carrying a gun and shooting at a person from a close range near a block of flats.

The suspect later entered a supermarket where gunshots were heard, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

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"Four hostages have been rescued," Zelenskyy said in the social media post.

Ukraine's police said that its special forces were deployed to the scene in the Holosiivskyi district in the city's south.

The assailant's motive was not known and Zelenskyy said that "all the circumstances are being established", urging "a swift investigation".

RelatedTRT World - Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes across key regions
SOURCE:AFP
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