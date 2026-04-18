A gunman opened fire in Kiev, killing at least five people, wounding others and taking hostages at a supermarket before being killed during an arrest attempt, officials have said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least five people were dead and 10 were hospitalised with wounds and trauma after the shooting in a residential district of the capital on Saturday.

"The attacker in Kiev who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated," Zelensky said on social media, offering "condolences to the families and loved ones" of the victims.

Footage posted by the UNIAN news agency showed a man carrying a gun and shooting at a person from a close range near a block of flats.

The suspect later entered a supermarket where gunshots were heard, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.