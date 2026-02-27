WORLD
3 min read
UN warns South Sudan at 'dangerous point' as killings threaten fragile peace
The killings of 189 civilians were documented by the UN in January, amid a 45 percent increase in rights violations and abuses from the previous month.
UN warns South Sudan at 'dangerous point' as killings threaten fragile peace
The killings of 189 civilians were documented by the UN in January. / AP
February 27, 2026

South Sudan is at a "dangerous point" as a surge in killings threatens a fragile peace deal, the UN human rights chief said on Friday, a day after Western powers accused groups linked to the military of carrying out a massacre.

At least 16 people were killed by "unruly elements from the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) soldiers" in the eastern state of Jonglei on February 21, state information minister Nyamar Ngundeng said late on Thursday.

The government denied that soldiers had deliberately targeted any civilians but acknowledged they may have been caught in crossfire in the strife-torn territory that borders Ethiopia.

A 2018 peace deal ended a five-year civil war that pitted forces loyal to President Salva Kiir against those of First Vice President Riek Machar and killed nearly 400,000 people in the world's newest country.

There have been repeated clashes over territory and other rivalries since then, and the country was plunged deeper into political turmoil after Machar was suspended from his post last year and charged with 20 others with being involved in militia raids in the northeast.

They deny the charges.

Rights violations

The killings of 189 civilians were documented in January, amid a 45 percent increase in rights violations and abuses from the previous month, the head of the UN human rights office, Volker Turk, said.

RECOMMENDED

"We are at a dangerous point, when rising violence is combined with deepening uncertainty over South Sudan’s political trajectory, as the peace agreement comes under severe strain," he told members of the UN Human Rights Council.

Referring to last Saturday's violence in Jonglei, he gave a higher death count, saying witnesses had described soldiers ordering civilians to gather and then opening fire, killing 21 unarmed people, including children.

"Military discipline appears to have collapsed in both government and opposition forces in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria, where troops have demonstrated a near-total disregard for civilian protection," he said.

Government and opposition forces and allied militias have also attacked residential areas in the Upper Nile, Unity, Central Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Western Equatoria, and Warrap states, Turk said.

In a joint statement posted on X late on Thursday, the US, the EU, Britain and other Western nations said they were "appalled by credible reports of a deliberate massacre of civilians" in the Jonglei village of Pankor.

Responding to that post, South Sudan's government spokesperson, Ateny Wek, said the military did not kill civilians.

"Unless those civilians were caught in a crossfire, there's no SSPDF that has the intention to kill any civilian," Wek said.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns aid shortfall threatens nearly 2M displaced in South Sudan
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN warns South Sudan at 'dangerous point' as killings threaten fragile peace
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul