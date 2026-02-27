South Sudan is at a "dangerous point" as a surge in killings threatens a fragile peace deal, the UN human rights chief said on Friday, a day after Western powers accused groups linked to the military of carrying out a massacre.

At least 16 people were killed by "unruly elements from the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) soldiers" in the eastern state of Jonglei on February 21, state information minister Nyamar Ngundeng said late on Thursday.

The government denied that soldiers had deliberately targeted any civilians but acknowledged they may have been caught in crossfire in the strife-torn territory that borders Ethiopia.

A 2018 peace deal ended a five-year civil war that pitted forces loyal to President Salva Kiir against those of First Vice President Riek Machar and killed nearly 400,000 people in the world's newest country.

There have been repeated clashes over territory and other rivalries since then, and the country was plunged deeper into political turmoil after Machar was suspended from his post last year and charged with 20 others with being involved in militia raids in the northeast.

They deny the charges.

Rights violations

The killings of 189 civilians were documented in January, amid a 45 percent increase in rights violations and abuses from the previous month, the head of the UN human rights office, Volker Turk, said.