Iran has warned that European countries could become its "legitimate targets" if they join the United States and Israel in war against the country.

Speaking in an interview with France 24 on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran has already cautioned European states about becoming involved in the war.

"We have already informed the Europeans and everybody else that they should be careful not to be involved in this war of aggression against Iran," he said.

Takht-Ravanchi added that any country joining the military campaign would face retaliation.

"If any country joins America and Israel in the aggression against Iran, they will also be legitimate targets for Iran's retaliation," he said.

European deployments

His comments come as European countries have begun increasing their military deployments in the region.

France has announced the deployment of the Tonnerre, an amphibious helicopter carrier, to the Mediterranean, according to broadcaster BFM TV.