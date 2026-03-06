Iran has warned that European countries could become its "legitimate targets" if they join the United States and Israel in war against the country.
Speaking in an interview with France 24 on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran has already cautioned European states about becoming involved in the war.
"We have already informed the Europeans and everybody else that they should be careful not to be involved in this war of aggression against Iran," he said.
Takht-Ravanchi added that any country joining the military campaign would face retaliation.
"If any country joins America and Israel in the aggression against Iran, they will also be legitimate targets for Iran's retaliation," he said.
European deployments
His comments come as European countries have begun increasing their military deployments in the region.
France has announced the deployment of the Tonnerre, an amphibious helicopter carrier, to the Mediterranean, according to broadcaster BFM TV.
The vessel will join the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which reportedly arrived in the region earlier after previously operating in the Baltic Sea.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has increased its military presence in the Gulf region.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Thursday, offering to deploy fighter jets to provide defensive air cover to the Gulf state.
Starmer also announced that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be deployed to Qatar following requests from allies.
Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday.
The strikes have killed more than 1,300 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as more than 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.
Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities and military personnel across the region, as well as several Israeli cities.