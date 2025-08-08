POLITICS
Belarus's longtime leader Lukashenko says he won't seek another term, dismisses dynastic succession
Alexander Lukashenko says he has no plans to try to make his son his successor.
Alexander Lukashenko has rejected speculation that his son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was being groomed as a successor. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 8, 2025

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has said he will not run for another term, ending speculation about a potential bid to extend his three-decade rule.

In an interview with Time magazine, excerpts of which aired on Belarusian state TV on Friday, Lukashenko claimed he was ready to step down even during the disputed 2020 election but stayed after public backlash suggested leaving office would be viewed as a betrayal.

"Honestly speaking, for the second time in my life, I was already prepared to step down during the previous elections," Lukashenko said. "But they said – no, we are not ready. And it was framed as if I were a traitor who wanted to flee. So I had to stay."

'My son is not a successor'

He also rejected speculation that his son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was being groomed as a successor.

“No, he is not a successor. I knew you would ask about this,” Lukashenko said, adding, “Ask him yourself, you might hurt his feelings.”

Lukashenko described his son as having “somewhat oppositional views within limits” but noted that he remains supportive and insightful regarding state matters.

