Senior US Democratic officials reviewing the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election concluded that the Biden administration’s stance on Gaza was a “net-negative” factor for candidate and former vice president Kamala Harris, according to a report by the Axios news site.

Harris, who lost to Donald Trump, showed strong backing for Israel during her campaign and repeatedly ignored growing calls from her support base to voice support for Palestinians suffering under Tel Aviv’s genocidal war, while also refusing to let Palestinian-Americans speak at Democratic platforms.

According to Axios on Sunday, Democratic officials involved in the post-election “autopsy” determined that the administration’s support for Israel negatively affected the party’s standing with certain voter groups, particularly young voters and progressives.

As part of its review, Democratic National Committee (DNC) aides held a closed-door meeting with activists from the IMEU Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian advocacy group.

Representatives from the organisation said DNC officials acknowledged that internal data described the administration’s Gaza policy as a “net-negative” factor in the election.