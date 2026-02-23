WORLD
Gaza policy sank former vice president Harris' 2024 election bid: report
Biden-Harris Gaza approach deemed "net-negative" factor in 2024 presidential race, a report says.
/ AA
5 hours ago

Senior US Democratic officials reviewing the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election concluded that the Biden administration’s stance on Gaza was a “net-negative” factor for candidate and former vice president Kamala Harris, according to a report by the Axios news site.

Harris, who lost to Donald Trump, showed strong backing for Israel during her campaign and repeatedly ignored growing calls from her support base to voice support for Palestinians suffering under Tel Aviv’s genocidal war, while also refusing to let Palestinian-Americans speak at Democratic platforms.

According to Axios on Sunday, Democratic officials involved in the post-election “autopsy” determined that the administration’s support for Israel negatively affected the party’s standing with certain voter groups, particularly young voters and progressives.

As part of its review, Democratic National Committee (DNC) aides held a closed-door meeting with activists from the IMEU Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian advocacy group.

Representatives from the organisation said DNC officials acknowledged that internal data described the administration’s Gaza policy as a “net-negative” factor in the election.

The IMEU Policy Project has accused the DNC of withholding the report partly because of its conclusions regarding Israel. DNC spokesperson Kendall Witmer denied the allegation, however.

Party officials announced last year that they would not release the audit, saying that making it public could risk efforts to win upcoming elections.

Axios reported that it independently verified that officials conducting the review believed the issue harmed the party’s electoral performance.

Asked for comment by Axios, a Harris aide pointed to recent remarks she made during a tour for her memoir 107 Days, where she said the administration “should have done more” and “should have spoken publicly” in criticising how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted the war.

