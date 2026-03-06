Qatar’s energy minister has warned that Gulf energy exports could halt if the ongoing war in the region continues for weeks, cautioning that prolonged attacks could severely disrupt global markets.

In remarks quoted by the Qatar News Agency from an interview with the Financial Times, Saad al-Kaabi said continued fighting could drive oil prices to $150 per barrel and gas prices to $40 per million thermal units.

“Anyone who has not yet declared force majeure is expected to do so within the next few days if the situation continues,” the minister said, adding that “all exporters in the Gulf region will have to activate force majeure.”

He warned that if the war lasts for several weeks, global economic growth could be affected.

“Energy prices will rise for everyone, there will be shortages of some products, and there will be a chain of negative reactions for factories that will not be able to secure supplies,” al-Kaabi said.

He added that even if the war ended immediately, it would take Qatar “weeks to months” to restore normal energy supply cycles.