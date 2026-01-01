In pictures: 2025 pictures expose contrast between West's agenda and Gaza's suffering
In pictures: 2025 pictures expose contrast between West's agenda and Gaza's sufferingThe picture highlights the contrasting realities experienced by two different worlds within the same frame.
Trump announced a 20-point Gaza plan, while relatives mourned as they received the bodies of seven Palestinians killed in Gaza. / AA
January 1, 2026

A series of composite images, captured and assembled by Anadolu Agency, reveal the events from the Western world's agenda in 2025 alongside the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in besieged Gaza.

The photos highlight the stark contrast between two different worlds within the same frame.

Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population. It has also maintained a blockade on aid flow, deepening the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Tel Aviv has also continued to violate the ceasefire reached in October.

Here are some of the images

Large crowds gathered in London to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony, while thousands of starving Palestinians flocked to aid centres.

Chelsea celebrate FIFA Club World Cup, while Palestinians gather at food distribution charity.

San Francisco homes are decorated with Halloween figures. On the right side, a Palestinian child takes refuge in Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

Traditional cheese market in Alkmaar welcomes visitors in the Netherlands, while the bodies of 12 Palestinians are transferred to Nasser Hospital.

Hollywood celebrities pose for a picture at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, while Palestinians in Khan Younis rely on horse-drawn carts to transport.

People celebrate New Year in New York, while forcibly displaced Palestinians return from south to north Gaza on foot.

Hengdi Wang's Spring/Summer 2026 collection was unveiled during London Fashion Week. On the right side, a Palestinian girl with an empty pot waits for food aid.

People queue outside an Apple store in New York ahead of iPhone 17's launch. On the right side, starving Palestinian children await food aid.

A charity tour was held in London, while a Palestinian child carries water on a bicycle after heavy rain floods tents in the area.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
