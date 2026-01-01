A series of composite images, captured and assembled by Anadolu Agency, reveal the events from the Western world's agenda in 2025 alongside the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in besieged Gaza.

The photos highlight the stark contrast between two different worlds within the same frame.

Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population. It has also maintained a blockade on aid flow, deepening the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Tel Aviv has also continued to violate the ceasefire reached in October.

Here are some of the images

Large crowds gathered in London to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony, while thousands of starving Palestinians flocked to aid centres.

Chelsea celebrate FIFA Club World Cup, while Palestinians gather at food distribution charity.

San Francisco homes are decorated with Halloween figures. On the right side, a Palestinian child takes refuge in Nuseirat Refugee Camp.