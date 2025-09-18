The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported an increase in the use of electroshock devices and plastic bullets against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, as well as outbreaks of scabies in the Negev and Ofer prisons.

In a statement, the society said its lawyers visited dozens of prisoners, including women and children, in seven different Israeli prisons throughout September.

Testimonies from detainees revealed that the Israeli prison system continues to commit systematic inhumane treatment and acts of brutality that can be classified as crimes, the statement noted on Wednesday.

The society stressed that repression tactics inside the prisons have escalated, particularly through the increased use of electroshock and plastic bullets. It also emphasised that scabies has spread widely in Negev and Ofer prisons.

According to prisoners’ accounts, detention conditions remain unchanged with no signs of improvement. They said the lack of adequate food leaves them in a state of constant hunger, while they are also deprived of basic necessities.

Female detainees face strip searches, violence

The statement underscored that Negev prison, one of the largest facilities where thousands of detainees are held, has become a center of repression, torture, and assaults since the start of the war in Gaza.