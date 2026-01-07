WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel again kills Palestinians in Gaza in yet another truce breach
The strike comes as Gaza’s Health Ministry reports 424 killed since the ceasefire took effect.
Israel again kills Palestinians in Gaza in yet another truce breach
Israeli strike hits eastern Gaza City, killing two Palestinians, as ceasefire violations continue / Reuters
January 7, 2026

Israel has killed two Palestinians and wounded three in its air strike in Gaza City, medical sources said, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The strike targeted a house in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the terms of the ceasefire, the source told Anadolu agency.

The Israeli army claimed its forces came under fire in northern Gaza, without providing further details.

Israel has killed over 71,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 171,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

RECOMMENDED

The genocide has left much of Gaza in ruins, and displaced all of its population.

Israel has also consistently violated the ceasefire that took effect on 10 October 2025, killing at least 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills one, wounds two in Gaza in its latest ceasefire breach
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists