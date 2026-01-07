Israel has killed two Palestinians and wounded three in its air strike in Gaza City, medical sources said, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The strike targeted a house in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the terms of the ceasefire, the source told Anadolu agency.

The Israeli army claimed its forces came under fire in northern Gaza, without providing further details.

Israel has killed over 71,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 171,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.