WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
A joint statement from eleven countries rejects foreign interference in Syria, backs the Sweida agreement and calls for protecting civilians, national unity.
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
They also strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory. / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye and ten Arab nations have reaffirmed their support for Syria’s security, unity, stability and sovereignty, rejecting all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs and condemning repeated Israeli attacks, according to a joint statement published by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt on Thursday.

The ministers stressed support for Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty and rejection of all foreign interference in its affairs.

It also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in the southern province of Sweida and called for its full implementation.

The joint statement described the deal as essential to preserving Syria’s unity, protecting civilians, and upholding the rule of law and state sovereignty.

RECOMMENDED

It also voiced support for all efforts aimed at restoring security and state authority across Sweida and the entire country, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.

The ministers strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory, denouncing them as blatant violations of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'