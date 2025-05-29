Israeli government’s far-right ministers have strongly opposed US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire to end Israel’s brutal onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, Witkoff said negotiators are close to reaching a deal that could end Israel's war on Gaza.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary ceasefire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," he told reporters at the White House.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich immediately declared his opposition to the ceasefire proposal, claiming it would be "a lifeline to Hamas."

"We are not leaving areas we've conquered," the hardline minister said.

Settlement Minister Orit Strock called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war on Gaza, saying that Israel must not "fold" now.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli rejected the American ceasefire proposal, describing the plan as "salami tactics."

The hardline minister urged Netanyahu to let the army continue its mission of taking over Gaza and compel Hamas to surrender.

Extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed a similar opposition.

"The prime minister knows what my red line is, and he knows when he crosses it," he said, reiterating his absolute rejection of any deal that stops the war on Gaza, even if partial.

"A partial deal is the wrong thing to do."

Opposition backs ceasefire

The Israeli opposition, however, threw its weight behind Witkoff’s proposal to end the war on Gaza.

Main opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to "publicly and immediately" accept the American proposal.