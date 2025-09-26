ASIA PACIFIC
Deadly Tropical Storm Bualoi wreaks havoc in Philippines, forcing evacuations
More than 400,000 people evacuated to safe places in central Philippines and country's Luzon Island.
September 26, 2025

The death toll in the Philippines' Tropical Storm Bualoi climbed to 19 as over 2 million people have been affected across different regions, officials said on Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), so far 19 people died and 18 were injured in tropical cyclones, locally known as Opong, Nando, and Mirasol, the local media outlet Inquirer reported, citing NDRRMC.

Authorities said that over 2 million people have been affected, as so far 407,914 people have been evacuated to safe places, with thousands of others displaced.

Some 32 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity, as strong winds also interrupted power supply in 143 cities and municipalities.

Bualoi swept through the central Philippines and southern Luzon, worsening floods in Bulacan province, where residents had already been grappling with heavy rains from earlier storms.

Authorities said 120,888 families, or close to 433,000 people, have been evacuated to mitigate the effects of the storm.

The state-run Philippine News Agency reported that schools, gyms and government buildings have been converted into temporary shelters, while relief supplies are being distributed.

Disaster officials said pre-emptive evacuations were key to limiting casualties, but warned that more flooding and landslides are possible in the coming days.

Roads remain blocked in several areas, complicating relief operations.

Bualoi struck less than a week after Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the Philippines and Taiwan, leaving more than 20 people dead across both countries.

The back-to-back storms have heightened concerns over humanitarian needs, particularly for communities repeatedly displaced by flooding.

