A Turkish general has been appointed to a director-level position at NATO's International Military Headquarters in Brussels, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye's relationship with the alliance.

Turkish National Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that Brigadier General Eray Unguder has been selected as NATO's "Director of Cooperative Security," a position of critical importance within the organisation.

"A Turkish general has been appointed to NATO’s office of Security. For the first time in NATO history, our country will be represented at the director level at NATO’s International Military Headquarters in Brussels," the ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said at the Turkish Armed Forces' weekly press briefing held at the Humanitarian Aid Brigade Command.

Akturk said the appointment reflects Türkiye’s active role in NATO and its “strong and dependable” contribution to the Alliance's peace and security efforts.

"For the security of NATO and the Euro-Atlantic region, our country -- just as in the past -- continues to make significant and decisive contributions today and will do so in the future."

He emphasised that Türkiye will carry out its new command duties in full compliance with NATO and UN resolutions, acting with neutrality and transparency in accordance with international obligations.

Akturk also announced that following Türkiye’s command of NATO’s Kosovo Force from October 2023 to 2024, the country is set to resume the role for another year starting in October 2025.

