Gunfire killed two people and wounded one on Thursday at a university in the southern United States, officials said, as the facility remained on lockdown.

South Carolina State University said the campus went into lockdown at 9:15 pm Thursday (0215 GMT Friday) after receiving a report of a shooting in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex.

"University officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person," the school said in a statement. "The campus remains on lockdown."

School officials did not say whether anyone was in custody in connection to the shooting.

It said local law enforcement agencies were assisting the university "in patrolling on and around the campus."