Fatal shooting rocks US university, forcing lockdown
The South Carolina campus shooting is the latest in a long line of American school attacks.
Video still shows the South Carolina State University campus in Orangeburg, SC after a shooting at a residential complex on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. / AP
17 hours ago

Gunfire killed two people and wounded one on Thursday at a university in the southern United States, officials said, as the facility remained on lockdown.

South Carolina State University said the campus went into lockdown at 9:15 pm Thursday (0215 GMT Friday) after receiving a report of a shooting in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex.

"University officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person," the school said in a statement. "The campus remains on lockdown."

School officials did not say whether anyone was in custody in connection to the shooting.

It said local law enforcement agencies were assisting the university "in patrolling on and around the campus."

Friday classes have been cancelled, the school added.

The shooting comes just days after an 18-year-old shooter killed eight people at a secondary school in British Columbia, Canada.

It is the latest in a long line of school attacks in the United States, where attempts to restrict access to firearms face political deadlock.

SOURCE:AFP
